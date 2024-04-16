Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,207.50 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $741.74 and a 52 week high of $1,248.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,038.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,087 shares of company stock worth $53,979,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

