Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.1 %

TRI opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.