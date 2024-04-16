SFI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $92,000.

NYSE KYN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 203,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,421. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

