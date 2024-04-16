Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter valued at $262,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Snap One has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $12.06.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

