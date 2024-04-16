Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Astrotech by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter worth $56,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 515.23%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.