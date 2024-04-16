TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Up to $111.70

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.70, but opened at $114.87. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $115.29, with a volume of 196,908 shares trading hands.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,329,180. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

