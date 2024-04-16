United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $147.73. 309,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,678. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

