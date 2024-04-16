Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Tim Lawlor Purchases 13 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor purchased 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.03) per share, with a total value of £146.51 ($182.39).

Vistry Group Price Performance

LON VTY traded down GBX 33 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,119 ($13.93). The company had a trading volume of 543,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,585. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,258 ($15.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 934.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.44, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 580 ($7.22) to GBX 1,380 ($17.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.13) to GBX 1,030 ($12.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 956 ($11.90).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

