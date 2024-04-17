1,563 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.71. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

