3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 0.3%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.17 and last traded at $91.05. Approximately 3,036,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,144,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

