QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 0.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 7,522,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,834,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

