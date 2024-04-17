Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $428.46 and last traded at $429.28. 12,344,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 44,978,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.10.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.27.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
