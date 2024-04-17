Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.69. 28,885,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 33,467,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 40,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

