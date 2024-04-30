Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59, RTT News reports. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.

Leidos Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.