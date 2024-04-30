Monero Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $57.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $119.67 or 0.00195529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,202.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00718897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00128876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041701 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00054701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00099398 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,430,362 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

