Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Drops By 18.9%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 1,150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.7 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

