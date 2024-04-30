TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $157.38 million and $18.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,833,672 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,935,150 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.