Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.

Relx Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Relx has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

Relx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $41.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.74%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

