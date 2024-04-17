Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.14. 2,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 160,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ASTH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Astrana Health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

