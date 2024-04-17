ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 4.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 2,223,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,272,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,219.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

