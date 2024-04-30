Wormhole Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209.71 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $209.71 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.64958508 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $266,422,910.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

