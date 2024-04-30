The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 0.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 23,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 89,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 153.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

