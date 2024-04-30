Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and $53.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00054190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

