ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 3.6% Higher

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.00. 330,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,414,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $226,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.