KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KALA BIO Trading Down 0.4 %

KALA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. KALA BIO has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KALA BIO will post -11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KALA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on KALA BIO from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

