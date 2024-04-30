Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Nomura Trading Down 3.4 %
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
