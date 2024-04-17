Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,810 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 125,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

