Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $245.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

