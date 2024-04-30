Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CPHRF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.37.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
