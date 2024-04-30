Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Gap Up to $13.82

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.26. Immunome shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 162,041 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Immunome alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Immunome

Immunome Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Immunome had a negative net margin of 761.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.