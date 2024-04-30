QuarkChain Price Down 18.5% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $77.56 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,985,590,034 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

