Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $5.43

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.60. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 327,783 shares changing hands.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
