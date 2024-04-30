Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $5.43

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.60. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 327,783 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

