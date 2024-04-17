Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 162,388 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,388 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $31,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stellantis

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.