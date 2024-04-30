Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $2.10 EPS.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. 1,061,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,260. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.69.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

