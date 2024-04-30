Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

