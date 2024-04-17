Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $666.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $640.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.89. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

