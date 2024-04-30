Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

