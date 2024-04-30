Intrust Bank NA Buys 950 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,556 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 228,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,706. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

