Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE FVI traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.32. The company had a trading volume of 177,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,179. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.76.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

