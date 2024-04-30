Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.