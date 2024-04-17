Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Financial Contrast

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vimeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Vimeo $417.21 million 1.45 $22.03 million $0.13 27.77

Volatility & Risk

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clikia and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Vimeo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vimeo has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Vimeo 5.28% 6.07% 3.64%

Summary

Vimeo beats Clikia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

