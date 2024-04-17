Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $985,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

