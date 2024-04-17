dForce USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,954.69 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $30,954.69 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00128534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,893,329 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9565753 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $35,571.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

