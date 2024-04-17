Cronos Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $14.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00054564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

