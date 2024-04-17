DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 304,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

