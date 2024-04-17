eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Report on eHealth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eHealth Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 25.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 481,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in eHealth by 7.9% in the third quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in eHealth by 93.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth $97,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHTH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 50,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $127.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. eHealth has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.56). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.