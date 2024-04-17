Richelieu Hardware Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.3 %

RCH stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$37.68 and a 12 month high of C$48.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.32.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8799626 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richelieu Hardware

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

