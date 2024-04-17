Mirova US LLC Has $145.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,494 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up 2.2% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.80% of Ball worth $145,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $401,172,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.