Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Grows By 18.2%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,036,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,609. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

