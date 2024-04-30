Head-To-Head Comparison: Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) vs. Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Datasea has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datasea and Rego Payment Architectures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $7.05 million 3.50 -$9.48 million ($4.77) -1.71 Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$16.72 million ($0.13) -8.54

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Datasea has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures. Rego Payment Architectures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datasea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.5% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Datasea and Rego Payment Architectures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -36.76% -3,785.71% -191.77% Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -257.45%

Summary

Datasea beats Rego Payment Architectures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments. The company also focuses on blockchain as a business solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and provides cloud storage as a service. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

